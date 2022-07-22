Shehroz Sabzwari credits Sadaf Kanwal for his style evolution

Actor Shehroz Sabzwari gave a huge shoutout to wife Sadaf Kanwal in an interview for teaching him the hot trends.

The public and many from the industry noticed that Shehroz changed with time looks wise.

In an appearance at Dr Ejas Waris show, the star when questioned about his sudden hotness said, " Sadaf takes care of my styling and makes mood boards for any project and my pictures on Instagram."

'' She has surely effected my overall look and style."

Sadaf is his second wife and Shehroz is quite happy with her.

The duo had suffered huge controversy surrounding their marriage where Sadaf was called the home breaker and Shehroz cheat.



