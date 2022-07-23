Engin Altan Duzyatan drops teaser of historic series 'Medieval Empires Ertugrul'

Engin Altan Duzyatan drops teaser of new historic series ' Medieval Empires Ertugrul'

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan leaves social media in a frenzy as he teases new series titled Medieval Empires Ertugrul.

Now the question remains whether the much-loved historic Dirilis Ertugrul show is appearing for a season 6.

Engin took to Instagram and shared a brief trailer captioning, "Devir bizim devrimiz! @medievalempirescom #Ertugrul."





The Medieval hints on the age of war where leaders stand divided with no time for doubts but the aim to rebuild, expand and explore the unknown.

So are Dirilis Ertugrul fans ready to join Engin on a new journey?







