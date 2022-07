Yashma Gill super-obsessed with 'Vampire Diaries' Damon

Gill once started watching Vampire Diaries and was attracted to Damon aka Ian Somerhalder.

In an interview, the Gustakh Aaniya star shared she was head over heels behind Damon, " I am so in love with the character and even went to LA once so that I could bump into him somewhere."

She further added, ''I even had his picture printed on my bedsheet, mugs and even phone cover."

Gill has never been so awestruck by anyone in her life before.