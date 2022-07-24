Burak Ozcivit papped outside Moscow VIP lounge, fans react

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit arrives in Moscow only to be seen with pal Jaffa.

Burak is an active social media user, who often gives a peek into his life and this time as well did not shy away from documenting his goofy side with pals.

Turning to his official Instagram handle, the Kurulus Osman actor treated 21.6 million followers with mesmerizing clicks and captioned, ''brat.''





In a carousel of pictures, Burak flaunts his million-dollar smile as he walked out of the airport with his best friend, clad in comfy attires.

Another set showcased the 3 happy men posing in from a lavish vehicle.

Fans went all gaga over Burak and many heartily welcomed him to Moscow.







