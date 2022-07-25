Ayeza Khan rules Instagram as most-followed celebrity: See

Ayeza Khan rules Instagram as most-followed celebrity

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan keeping the throne for herself crosses yet another milestone of popularity as she makes a total of 12 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier in September, last year, the Chupke Chupke actress had reached the 10 m mark but it only took her nine months to break her own record — that’s how loyal and genuine her fanbase is.

As a treat for fans, the gorgeous Ayeza took to the photo-sharing app to upload snippets from her on-set diaries, photo shoots and high-profile modelling and also offered a glimpse into her married life with actor Danish Taimoor.









To celebrate her success, Khan also re-shared fan page posts which sent her love.

Aiman Khan comes next in line as the second-most followed celebrity after Ayeza.



