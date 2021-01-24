Babar Azam shares inspiring journey from being ball picker to successful cricketer Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Babar Azam looked back at years-long journey to becoming a successful Pakistani cricketer

Recently, a video clip was posted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in which Babar Azam talked about his journey from being a ball picker to becoming Test Captain of his team.

Azam stated in the video: “My cricket journey started back in 2007. I had a passion for the game but I really wanted to see international stars play in front of me. At the time, South African team was here so I asked someone to help me become a ball picker. I used to go daily from Gulberg to Gaddafi Stadium”.

“I used to enjoy picking up balls. I remember watching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s farewell innings where he got out before breaking the record of great Javed Miandad. I witnessed it live the way he went back to the dressing room and took his anger out,” he continued.

“This journey has been long and tough but I feel blessed to be making my Test captaincy debut against the same team,” he further stated.

Babar took to Twitter and posted the same video and wrote “This humble story is for our youth. May your dreams keep you awake and motivate you to run that extraordinary yard. You are enough. A thousand times enough”.



