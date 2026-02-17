Lewis Hamilton eyes exciting ‘new interest’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has revealed surprising plans of trying a new sport after launching a romance with Kim Kardashian.
The Ferrari driver who had a disappointing F1 season last year has recently opened up on trying athletic games after watching the 2026 Winter Olympics.
In a recently shared light-hearted video, the seven-time world champion claimed that among all the games at the Winter Olympics, he could compete in bobsledding, Scuderia Fans reported.
The 41-year-old said, “If I were to do a Winter Olympic sport… It would be bobsledding. Always wanted to do bobsledding. There’s no Grenadian team, so maybe I would take my best friend Jan and then a couple other characters from Grenada and create a bobsleigh team.”
“I’d love cross-country skiing and then the shooting. I’d kill the shooting because I’m so good at it. I’m less good at cross-country skiing. You need some good height for the skis, and I don’t have that. So maybe another sport. Bobsledding, I would kill it,” he added.
The former Mercedes driver also praised Team Jamaica and the impressive display of game from its skiers, saying that considering the fact that there is no snow in their country, they are “doing amazing".
Furthermore, Hamilton is currently in Bahrain for the final pre-season test after enjoying Super Bowl LX in California with rumoured girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
Although the couple have not officially confirmed their relationship but made a PDA packed first appearance together at the Levi’s Stadium in California for Super Bowl 60.