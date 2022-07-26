Zaid Ali suffers head injury, requests for prayers

Zaid Ali not doing well, requests for prayers

Pakistani content creator Zaid Ali shared some bad news related to his accident and deteriorated health condition.

One of the pioneers of YouTube faced a major setback in life which has had an impact on his overall health.

Taking to Instagram, Zaid with millions of followers penned a long note on his current situation, "A few days ago I had an accident in which my head got hit after which I passed out and upon waking up I got to know that’s I had been luckier enough to escape from any sort of internal bleeding."

"I am still feeling drowsy and whatever I eat it vomits out in a few minutes and prayed to God to ease my pain."

He further added, "Health is Allah’s biggest blessing for which everyone should thank Allah."



Fans have ever since been worried about Zaid, hoping for a speedy recovery.



