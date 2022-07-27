Film 'Legend of Maula Jatt' to be out in September

Bilal Lashari's Legend of Maula Jatt after much delays finally gets a date.

Lashari surely created frenzy with his first film Waar and now his second titled production is doing the same with huge cast comprising of Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik and Gohar Rasheed.

The trailer for the much-awaited entertainer is doing rounds, blowing away fans with its epic storyline and grit.

Maula Jatt has now found its distributor after copyright issues.

To those unversed, the movie has been scheduled for cinematic release on 30th September, 2022.

Now the question remains whether the film will live up to its hype or not.











