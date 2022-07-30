Inside Burak Oscivit's visit to Moscow: See

Famed Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit breathes in the fresh air of Moscow as he enjoys the stunning sea view.

The star was having a whale of a time admiring God's creation.

A n hour ago the Kurulus Osman actor shared a sneak peek from the epic journey and fans went all gaga over him.





Clad in a white tee, exuding charm Burak looked dapper as ever.

What caught the attention of netizens was the beautiful clear blue sky and the captivating sea colur and birds with Burak staring into the the direction.

In the other click Burak was spotted taking a walk the silent road looking around.

His post amassed around a millions of likes in no time with many fans lavishing praise over him.



