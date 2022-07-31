Atif Aslam does WhatsApp calls with fans, wins hearts

Pakistani pop singer Atif Aslam tried reaching out to fans in a live calls session yesterday.

Despite being a busy person, the Jeene Laga Hoon crooner spared some time to interact with all his admirers.

A tweet of Atif talking to his fan goes viral as he sits in the confinement of huge house with a laptop and phone.

As soon as Atif's team announced about the activity, the public became super-excited.

Not all got the chance to speak and pour their heart out to him because of huge fan following he shares and limited timings.

About this, one user praised Atif and said, "The day I interacted with my idol and he sang my written lines. Still cant believe this, Such a humble human."

Another named Tehreem added, " Yeh Bunda Kitna sweet hai yar."















