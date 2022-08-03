Minal Khan has immense love for baby Amal, hints on latter's surprise birthday: See

Actress Minal Khan cuddles baby niece Amal as she looks forward to the munchkin's 3rd birthday.

Amal is the beloved daughter of Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who came into this world on date-30th August.

The Jalan star took to her Instagram space and shared an adorable glimpse of the duo's loving bond and penned, "Angel came on 30th august. Where’s the party? @aimankhan.official."

To this, Aiman responded, "Hahaha you know it’s your turn to throw the party!"





Twin sisters were enjoying their time discussing the party scenes.

In the picture, Amal had a smile on her face sitting in aunt Minal's lap in a lavish room.

Many fans and those from the media fraternity poured in compliments with Sadaf Kanwal calling her a "doll."



















