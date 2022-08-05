Hania Amir copies Alia Bhatt's ITA Award look?

Hania Amir is trying to look like Bollywood star Alia Bhatt!

A beautiful and vibrant photoshoot of the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress has gone viral where she flaunts her shimmery saree and silver earrings to perfection.

Now what came to the fans notice was that Hania was simply slaying the look that the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet once pulled off with grace at an award function.

please wait while file is uploading on server

The traditional saree was of the same material and colour and reacting to this a Facebook user said, " Yaar yeh kitna copy kartay hain Bollywood this saree is just like Alia she wore it at ITA Awards. And Hania is trying to look like Alia Bhatt."

Hania opted for red bold lips while Bhatt went for a nude shade.

please wait while file is uploading on server



