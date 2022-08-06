Alizeh Shah shared the secret behind her tremendous weight loss journey: Watch

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has lost a lot of pounds in no time and spilled all about it.

Lately, Alizeh Shah’s massive transformation became the talk of the town.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actress shared the reasons in a video message on Instagram.

"Dr. Yumna Chattha is the dedication behind my successful weight loss journey as it was not an easy task at all."



She added, "Dr. Yumna’s diet plan and supplement ‘Morin-G’ helped me to loose weight, improve my diet, boost metabolism and get back in shape. The supplement helps to reduce 4-5 kg a month."





"Morin-G” is also very helpful for those people who suffer from PCOS or Hormonal Imbalance," she concluded.



Recently, Shah received backlash for being too malnourished when new pictures sporting traditional attire did rounds.