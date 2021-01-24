Yasir Nawaz on seeing ghost while filming drama Web Desk | January 24, 2021 Yasir Nawaz revealed about seeing a ghost during shoot of TV Drama

Recently, Pakistani director Yasir Nawaz appeared on his wife Nida Yasir’s Morning show and revealed about his encounter with a ghost during a shoot.

Nawaz shared “I was doing Dil, Diya, Dehleez, I needed to show ruins”.

Yasir told that someone advised him to shoot at a building located near Teen Talwaar in Karachi. He said that his team decided to film there from 9pm to 5am.

“The watchman there was very mysterious. He had difficulty hearing and lived in a room that was not a part of the main building,” Nawaz stated.

The director then told that while he was preparing to film with actors Beenish Chohan and Faisal Shah, something happened.

“I looked up and saw a white shadow looking back down at me. I couldn’t see its face. The shadow then slowly disappeared into the darkness,” Yasir said.

“We had to shoot there for three nights. I told my assistant director about it, and he had seen it, too. He suggested we turn the light on it, but I refused,” he added.