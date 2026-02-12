Norwegian Olympian ‘regrets’ as ‘cheating’ confession sparks meme fest

News
Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid trigger meme storm after making “cheating” confession at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Lægreid on Tuesday, February 10, won bronze medal in the men’s 20 km. biathlon at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games but the highlight of the day was not his second Olympic medal but his shocking confession.

In the interview after finishing third the 24-year-old publicly confessed that he cheated on “the love of (his) life, the most beautiful and kindest person” three months ago.

He told Norwegian Broadcasting Corp that he told her girlfriend a week ago about his cheating and it has been the worst week of his life.

“I had a gold medal in life, and there’s probably a lot of people out there who look at me differently now, but I only have eyes for her. Sports has taken a bit of a back seat these past couple of days. Yeah, I wish I could share this with her,” he added.

The surprising statement of the athlete sparked widespread social media frenzy as netizens cannot wrap their heads around an unexpected confession at the Winter Olympics.  

