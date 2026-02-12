News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

James Van Der Beek’s family hits $1 million on GoFundMe

The 'Varsity Blues' star passed away following a battle with colorectal cancer on February 11

  • By Javeria Ahmed
James Van Der Beek’s family hits $1 million on GoFundMe
James Van Der Beek’s family hits $1 million on GoFundMe

James Van Der Beek’s family has received an outpouring of support following his death, with a GoFundMe campaign raising over $1 million within hours.

On February 11, the Varsity Blues star passed away following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Shortly after the news broke, his friends started a GoFundMe account, asking for help for his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six children.

By February 12, the fundraiser had surpassed the $1 million mark.

Initially set at $250,000, the target was gradually raised throughout Wednesday, eventually climbing to $1.3 million.

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the message on the GoFundMe read.

It added, “They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”

The amount “will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education,” the page continued.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them,” it noted.

Van Der Beek shared six kids with his wife: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.

Gwyneth Paltrow drops bombshell about controversial 'detox' treatment
Gwyneth Paltrow drops bombshell about controversial 'detox' treatment
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal mess takes shocking turn
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s legal mess takes shocking turn
James Van Der Beek, 'Varsity Blues' star breathes his last at 48
James Van Der Beek, 'Varsity Blues' star breathes his last at 48
Vanessa Hudgens mourns loss of her beloved dog 'Darla'
Vanessa Hudgens mourns loss of her beloved dog 'Darla'
Robin Windsor ‘slipped into depression’ after 'Strictly' exit, Lisa Riley says
Robin Windsor ‘slipped into depression’ after 'Strictly' exit, Lisa Riley says
Zayn Malik hints at regret in cryptic statement about his ex-flame Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik hints at regret in cryptic statement about his ex-flame Gigi Hadid
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's romantic Paris date turns into Paparazzi chaos
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's romantic Paris date turns into Paparazzi chaos
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni arrive at NYC court ahead of big legal fight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni arrive at NYC court ahead of big legal fight
Cruz Beckham extends olive branch to estranged Brooklyn with nostalgic snap
Cruz Beckham extends olive branch to estranged Brooklyn with nostalgic snap
South Korean star Jung Eun Woo passes away at 39 after uploading cryptic post
South Korean star Jung Eun Woo passes away at 39 after uploading cryptic post
Zayn Malik drops insight on his roots ahead of ‘KONNAKOL’ release
Zayn Malik drops insight on his roots ahead of ‘KONNAKOL’ release
Brooklyn Beckham sends positive message to brothers amid bitter family feud
Brooklyn Beckham sends positive message to brothers amid bitter family feud

Popular News

Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise

Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek’s demise
21 minutes ago
Vanessa Hudgens mourns loss of her beloved dog 'Darla'

Vanessa Hudgens mourns loss of her beloved dog 'Darla'
11 hours ago
Robin Windsor ‘slipped into depression’ after 'Strictly' exit, Lisa Riley says

Robin Windsor ‘slipped into depression’ after 'Strictly' exit, Lisa Riley says
11 hours ago