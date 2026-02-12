James Van Der Beek’s family hits $1 million on GoFundMe

James Van Der Beek’s family has received an outpouring of support following his death, with a GoFundMe campaign raising over $1 million within hours.
On February 11, the Varsity Blues star passed away following a battle with colorectal cancer.
Shortly after the news broke, his friends started a GoFundMe account, asking for help for his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six children.
By February 12, the fundraiser had surpassed the $1 million mark.
Initially set at $250,000, the target was gradually raised throughout Wednesday, eventually climbing to $1.3 million.
“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds,” the message on the GoFundMe read.
It added, “They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead.”
The amount “will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education,” the page continued.
“Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them,” it noted.
Van Der Beek shared six kids with his wife: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.