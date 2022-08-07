Mahira Khan, Deepika Padukone ooze charm in Faraz Manan's collection: See

Mahira Khan, Deepika Padukone ooze charm in Faraz Manan's saree collection: See

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and Pakistan's Mahira Khan wore similar Faraz Manan shimmery ensembles that not only grabbed the eyeballs of fashion connoisseurs but also became the talk of the town.

The across the border beauty's star power is synonymous to that of the Bin Roye actor’s in Pakistan.

While both ladies have the ability to amaze their fans with their acting prowess they keep them equally smitten by the style statements they churn out from time to time.



Now the question remains which of the two celebrities nailed the traditional look.

Starting of with the Verna star, she opted for monochrome dressing as she stepped out in an all-black sari for the premier of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad in Lahore.

The sequined garb comprised of a fitted choli featuring a sweetheart neckline and a bell-sleeved jacket with her hair made into a neat bun, her face glowing with dewy makeup and understated earrings, doing justice to Manan's collection.





On the other hand, the Gehraiyaan star donned the black blingy saree in the traditional way, she went experimental with her blouse. The lace and sequin on it entailed corset detailing, accentuating her chiseled abs which added oomph to her overall look.

She carried the outfit with elegance and her long earrings dangled along. Her hair was pulled back in a neat bun. Deepika finished off her look with glossy lips and dewy skin.





Manan has worked hard to yank the international market and also has dressed many popular Indian actresses including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor.



