Sajal Aly's look as Fatima Jinnah gets heavily criticized

Actress Sajal Aly receives backlash for the portrayal of late Fatima Jinnah in the Madar E Millat series.

The upcoming flick is therefore based on Fatima from different eras and is currently in the initial stages of production.

Yesterday, the first look of the series was shared which depicted three spans of Fatima Jinnah, one in Bombay, one in Lahore and the last in Karachi.



Netizens trolled the choice of selection of the actress for the precious and sacred role.

The public was rude and called her "Landay Ki Fatima Jinnah," while another said, " When you order Fatima Jinnah from Daraz."





About this, one fan said, "Sajal as Fatima Jinnah is looking in depression and agony whereas the real Fatima Jinnah is giving hope, happiness and courage."

What they preferred was someone with a tall height ang happy face which Aly was not.







