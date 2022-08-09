Shehroz Sabzwari, wife Sadaf Kanwal blessed with baby girl

Congratulations to the power couple Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal as they welcome their first child together.

Sadaf has given birth to a girl and cannot stop gushing over the little one.

Actor Zubab Khan turned to his official Instagram page and broke the news for the audience with an adorable picture of Shehroz holding his newly born daughter and wrote, " Meri Shehzadi."

The Alif star's pregnancy news had been doing rounds since some time now and she is now a mother as images from the hospital circulated.

However, Shehroz has one more daughter Nooreh from ex-wife Syra Yousuf.







