Nazia Hassan to feature on Times Square 22 years post death

The Queen of pop Nazia Hassan to light up Times Square on the occasion of 22nd death anniversary.

The late singer's picture will be displayed atop New York City's hippest space as part of Spotify’s global EQUAL initiative.

Her iconic song Boom Boom will be played for everybody to groove to.

During the golden era of the 80' s and 90's Nazia became the first EQUAL ambassador to be honoured posthumously.

A press release issued by the music streaming platform revealed, "Nazia Hassan is a name synonymous with finesse and soulful rhymes. Her influence on the subcontinent continues to be emulated and admired until this day, even after her passing."

"Making her debut with the song Aap Jaisa Koi in 1980, she and her brother Zoheb Hassan have sold more than 65 million records worldwide. Having won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer at 15 in 1981, she remains the first Pakistani and the youngest recipient of the accolade to date."



Further adding, "As the world celebrates the 22nd anniversary of her passing on Aug 13, EQUAL Pakistan remembers her profound impact on Pakistan's music ecosystem. With her brother Zoheb Hassan, Nazia holds enormous respect and affection for her music and her contributions to social causes."

Spotify's Khan FM, Artist and Label Partnerships, Pakistan, sheds light saying, "We hope that her fans from all over the world can bring their emotions, love and respect and relive her life's memories through all her epic achievements and accomplishments. Join us in celebrating an icon who etched a place in our hearts, forever with her soulful melodies."

"This month, we are shining a light on an artist who revolutionised the music industry not only in her era but also for the times to come. That voice is none other than Nazia Hassan. We could not be prouder to have chosen to celebrate her life and music," he elaborated.



Nazia died after a long battle with Leukemia.