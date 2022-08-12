Sadaf Kanwal, hubby Sheroz Sabzwari drop cute sibling bond moments: Watch

Couple Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal's newly-born daughter Zehra is not alone as she has an elder step- sister Nooreh pampering her.

Nooreh is the daughter of Syra Yousuf and she now has a younger sister to look forward to.

The Alif actress took to her Instagram page and shared an adorable glimpse of the two siblings having fun.





Shehroz's first daughter is loving Zehra, calling her too cute and was all smiles as she lovingly played with the little munchkin.

This sisterly relation was praised by celebrities like Aiman, Minal, Sana Javed, Sohai Ali Abro, Mehreen Saeed , Syeda Tooba and many others including fans.

What netizens really admired was the welcoming nature of Sadaf, who did not create any trouble on Nooreh loving Zehra and instead captured her.



