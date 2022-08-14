Alia Bhatt showed Ranbir Kapoor's jolly side from Italy, calls him ''The light of my life"

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt dropped a glimpse of her husband Ranbir Kapoor from their babymoon in Italy.

Bhatt shares new Instagram update featuring the Wake Up Sid actor in a whole new avatar.

The video captured a peek of the sunny weather in Italy as Ranbir soaked up in the sun wearing a pair of sunglasses, vibing to the mesmerizing tunes of Deva Deva amidst lush green trees.





As a caption the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress penned in sweet words, "The light of my life," with lots of fire emoticons.

Only months after getting married the couple are now expecting their first child and are currently enjoying the phase.