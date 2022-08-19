Coke Studio Africa release new version of Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori'

Coke Studio Africa releases new version of Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori'

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's offering Pasoori has now attracted the African audience after topping charts for months.

Many in love with the mesmerizing Punjabi number, Coke Studio Africa has decided to recreate the song with an amalgamation of voices and beats from Egypt and Nigeria keeping Sethi's original lyrics alive.

With a distinctive African touch to it some Egyptian rap elements have been blended in between the tracks as it starts and ends with the Rung singer’s voice, crooning bits of the original lyrics.

Pasoori being a global chartbuster gained over 334 million views till now.

It also made its way to Ms Marvel, the first Marvel show to boast Pakistani representation.

Being the sixth song to come out of Coke Studio Season 14, Pasoori is written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, while the composition has been done by Sethi and Zulfiqar J Khan, popularly known as Xulfi.



Truly thrilled by the collaboration and all the love, Sethi took to his Instagram space and shared in a clip of the remix with fans, he wrote, "Pasoori Afrobeats remix! Can’t describe my elation to see this little tune of mine become a whole new song. Thank you everyone," tagging in all the artists and creative bodies involved in the making of this upbeat.







