Saboor Aly, hubby Ali Ansari enjoy time in Lahore: Check out the post

By Zainab Nasir|August 22, 2022
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari had a fulfilled Sunday, as they binged over mouth-watering brunch at the Ramada Hotel, Lahore. 

The two are on a short trip to Lahore and documented a glimpse of it. 

Saboor took to her Instagram page and dropped a stunning picture of herself with yummy breakfast laden on the table captioning, "I can eat it all. What delicious food I had. Amazing experience," tagging the hotel and praising all the hospitality. 

The Fitrat actress looked drop dead gorgeous as she flaunted her million-dollar smile. 

The pair also posed in for some goofy clicks together and fans could not get over them and the love they got. 

