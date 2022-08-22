Saboor Aly, hubby Ali Ansari enjoy time in Lahore: Check out the post

Saboor Aly, hubby Ali Ansari enjoy time in Lahore: See

Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari had a fulfilled Sunday, as they binged over mouth-watering brunch at the Ramada Hotel, Lahore.

The two are on a short trip to Lahore and documented a glimpse of it.

Saboor took to her Instagram page and dropped a stunning picture of herself with yummy breakfast laden on the table captioning, "I can eat it all. What delicious food I had. Amazing experience," tagging the hotel and praising all the hospitality.













The Fitrat actress looked drop dead gorgeous as she flaunted her million-dollar smile.

The pair also posed in for some goofy clicks together and fans could not get over them and the love they got.







