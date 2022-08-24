Nauman Javed shares battle with 'Parkinson's disease'

Nauman Javed has 'Parkinson's disease'

Singer Nauman Javed is facing a serious illness since avery long time now and opens up about it in a candid chat.

Javed often shares about his life sufferings and sorrows with his fellows.

In a recent episode of the reality show Tamasha the singer spilled all about his health when many noticed that his hands shake while doing anything.

Taking in stride the query he said, "My hands shiver since my childhood, I think, I have Parkinsons disease, my hands do shiver, its a disease my organs would die down slowly and gradually, Robin Williams also had this disease, but, I am cool with it."







