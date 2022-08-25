Amitabh Bachchan contracts COVID-19, says the virus 'won once again'

Amitabh Bachchan has no intention of giving health bulletins amid COVID-19

Renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently contracted COVID-19, took to his social media to share that the virus 'won once again.'

The Piku actor said: ”I have no intent on giving health bulletins...but yes I shall and I should keep you updated...what that update shall be, will be my prerogative...”

Bachchan further revealed: ”Yes despite all the precautions and the dosages for its prevention...the injection one and two and the booster thereafter...the care to not be in the presence of the public realm...Covid-19 did win and come out victorious!

“To say that I am disappointed would be an under statement...it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear.”

Amitabh further showed his concerns about the delay of the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

He said: “The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time, especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up...”

Earlier in 2020, Amitabh tested positive for coronavirus and was shifted to the hospital for a few weeks.