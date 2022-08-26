Hania Amir heaps all love on Feroze Khan in a viral interview

Star Hania Amir is all praises for Ishqiya co-star Feroze Khan, calling him all gullible and naïve.

The Parde Mein Rehne Do actor divulged why Khan is a sweetheart in real life and it’s rather adorable to see Khan think the same of her.

Recently, the Gul-e-Rana actor retweeted a clip which he picked from Hania’s Fuchsia Magazine interview where she spoke about her fellow stars Ahad Raza Mir and others.

The host posed a situation of saving the Earth and asked which actor would fall for the scheme.

To this, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actress responded by saying, ''Ahad can change the world but he isn’t gullible. Feroze is."

She added laughing, "Feroze is a sweetheart. And you know, if he respects you, he’s such a sweet human being. He definitely is that macho man in his own head, but he’s very naive in my opinion."

"If you like him or if you’re good friends with him or if he respects you and so on, he’ll listen and agree to any advice you give him. If he respects you a lot and you’ve sold the idea of saving the Earth to him, he’ll believe you."

Her 20-second clip went viral in no time.