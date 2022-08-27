Hamza Ali Abbasi, wife Naimal Khawar Khan mark 3 years of togetherness

Adored celebrity couple of all times Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan, who tied-the-knot in 2019, have spent 3 years of marital bliss and cannot be more thrilled about it.

The two have been living a fulfilled life together and are also parents to a son Mustafa.

Today, the Anna star took to her Instagram handle and went down memory lane to share some cute clicks featuring her wedding day to other happy ones with her husband and wrote, "3 Years today," following a heart emoji.





They kept their relationship very private and left fans in a frenzy with their sudden marriage, being a hot topic of discussion since then.







