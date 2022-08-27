Esra Bilgic stuns in latest selfie: see

Turkish star Esra Bilgic turns heads as she puts her bold self on display!

Esra, who gained popularity with the role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis Ertugrul, has melted many hearts with her fashion style and beauty.

Turning to Instagram, Esra dropped a selfie flaunting her million-dollar smile and swag.





She looked drop dead gorgeous sporting a black tank top, showcasing her sexy bare arms and her short tresses added more to her class.

Her makeup game looked all on point and she managed to stay as simple as possible without completing it with any sort of accessory.

To note, Esra has been a celebrity crush for many globally, especially Pakistanis admiring her for the natural elegance.

Fans could not take their eyes off her and many took to the comments section and showered her with all good praise and love.