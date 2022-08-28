Ahad Raza Mir's 'Resident Evil' called off, netizens happy

Ahad Raza Mir's 'Resident Evil' called off, netizens respond

There is some bad news for all Ahad Raza Mir fans as Netflix has cancelled Resident Evil show after just one season giving rooms for haters to spread negativity.

This marked Raza Mir's first venture into Hollywood but events took a sudden turn.

The show did not make the desired impact on the audience and the Yakeen Ka Safar actor was also criticized for essaying bold scenes leading to its complete ban.

So there will now be no season 2, leaving his lovers disappointed, who wanted to see him rock international platforms.

Many have been reacting to this and as expected Sajal Aly's name has also just popped up in the comments section.



