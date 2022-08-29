Anushka Sharma shares BTS from upcoming movie 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shows her major transformation into Jhulan Goswami for 'Chakda Xpress'

Earlier today, actress Anushka Sharma shared behind the scenes moments from her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka shared a video on Instagram showing her major transformation into Jhulan and wrote: "Here's a glimpse into the Chakda Xpress journey with our earnest director @prositroy."

See the post here:













In the video, the Band Baja Baraat actress can be seen prepping herself for the scenes, wearing the Indian jersey on set.

Moreover, fans can also a see small appearance of Jhulan Goswami herself on the sets, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the director of the movie also talked about Jhulan's journey from "small town Chakda all the way to the World Cup finals."

Chakda Xpress will be released on Netflix later this year.