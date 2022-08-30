Meera performs at Times Square in order to generate funds, video goes viral

Veteran actress Meera, who is currently in NYC, is willing to make use of her talents anywhere in the world if that means an affected family gets shelter.

More than half of Pakistan is drowning in floods following torrential rains and just like all the heartbroken public Meera also comes forward to collect all donations for flood victims.

Staging a performance at the crowded Times Square the Nazar actress requested viewers to raise as much money as possible.





With the multiple posts on her accounts and on several social media platforms, the star puts her killer talents to use.





Dressed to the nines in a stunning bright pink gharara and long kurta with heavy silver embroidery Meera explained the purpose behind it, “Today I performed in New York to raise money for flood victims. My sincere request to Muslims everywhere is as follows: Please let's join hands and work towards this jointly."



" Let's just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. Together, we can accomplish anything. Let's not belittle those that ask for assistance. Together, we can."



Recognizing her responsibility as a celebrity towards her people, "Being an artist and the most sensitive element of the society, I am willing to perform for flood victims anywhere in the world as long as at least one bereaved family is able to have a roof over their heads."

"I am grateful to the dignified chief organiser Ayesha Ali and all the other organizers of the Brooklyn fundraising event for the special invitation and for providing me with the opportunity to participate in this noble cause," she concluded.



In a separate post, Meera also lauds former Prime Minister Imran Khan's telethon for taking action.

Apart from Meera, many celebrities and public figures namely Shehzad Roy, Faysal Quraishi, Humayun Saeed, Sarwat Gilani among others are using their platforms to raise awareness and share authentic sources to donate to the victims of floods in the country.

