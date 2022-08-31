Karan Johar splashed INR 25 crore to feature Mike Tyson in 'Liger'

Mike Tyson reportedly received a hefty amount of INR 25 crore for Karan Johar's 'Liger'

Karan Johar-backed Liger forked over INR 25 crore to feature the mighty boxer, Mike Tyson, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Interestingly, Karan and the star of the film Vijay Deverakonda were reluctant about the idea of inviting 'Iron Mike' earlier.

But filmmaker Puri Jagannadh was over the moon about the idea to cast the international boxer and kept insisting on it.

A source close to the project confided, “Puri had a thing about working with Tyson. Otherwise, today’s audience knows nothing about Tyson. He was fixated on the idea of anyhow getting Tyson into the film, no matter what the cost."

Liger bombed at the box office, despite the cameo of Mike Tyson at a hefty cost and was panned by critics and audience alike.