Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui feels proud to be a 90s kid

Zara Noor Abbas is happy to be a 90s kid

Earlier today, Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui dropped a video on Instagram in which she and a bunch of her friends could be seen enjoying 90s songs.





In the video, actress Merub Ali, singer Asim Azhar and Zara's husband Asad Siddiqui are seen gathered together, trying hard to catch on to the hook steps of some famous songs from the 90s and early 2000s.

The songs playing in the background include Deewangi Deewangi, Mahi Ve, Salaam-e-Ishq, Kajra re, Soni de nakhre, Mauja hi Mauja, Bole Churiyan, Dupatta tera Nau rang da, Chiggy Wiggy, Love Mera Hit Hit and Jhoom Barabar.