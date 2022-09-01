Sarah Khan shares adorable moment with daughter Alyana

Sarah Khan and Alyana the cutest mother-daughter duo in town!

Earlier today, actress Sarah Khan shared an adorable video with her daughter Alyana, leaving fans in awe.

In the video, Alyana, while sitting on her mother’s lap, gives the cutest look to Sarah, who then kisses her daughter and smiles.



Sarah posted the video and captioned it: “MASHALLAH. Mama ki zindagi (Mama's life)”.

See the post:





The two appear to be the most charming mother-daughter duo in town, with Sarah regularly taking to Instagram to share videos and photos of Alyana.

Sarah famously got married to singer Falak Shabbir back in 2020, and the couple welcomed daughter Alyana the following year.