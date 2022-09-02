Bipasha Basu reacts to trolls on flaunting baby bumps

Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy with her husband Karan Singh Grover in August 2022.

She recently opened up on the trolling that women face for flaunting their baby bumps. Bipasha said that she is a body-positive person, and won't do anything just because of someone's influence.

Bipasha told ETimes, "In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I'm leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That's the way to move on in life.

"You can't be deciding everything that you do or say on the basis of what people want you to do or say. I lived my life like that. I'm a body positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in."

Bipasha further added, "My philosophy in life is to love yourself and it's all around the magic of having this beautiful body as a machine. If you don't keep this body healthy, you're not going lead a happy life. So, a lot of focus is on the body."

She went on, "At this beautiful stage of life when I'm transforming into a mother and my body had changed, I want to celebrate it. I still want to live. I still want to flaunt it. Because this is not going to be there forever.

"I'd rather focus on the positivity around me and I get a lot of love from fans, media, people from the business and everyone else. I feel overwhelmed with the love and wishes that have come my way."

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 and are currently in the most beautiful phase of their life.