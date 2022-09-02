Mehwish Hayat aims to rebuild lives with Penny Appeal

As the number of flood rates across the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and KPK continue to rise, many celebrities have come forward to lend support, and one such actor is the MS Marvel diva Mehwish Hayat.

Hayat sheds light on the national emergency on a global scale.

Taking to Instagram, the London Nahi Jaunga actress posted a video to make an urgent appeal in collaboration with Penny Appeal with some snippets from the flood areas.

She penned in a long note saying, "Sometimes words are not enough.. Today I am launching an ‘emergency global appeal’ with @pennyappeal to help the victims of the terrible tragedy that has befallen our country."





"Now is the time to dig deep and give whatever we can - every little help will save lives. Let’s pull together and do this ! Pakistan Zindabad."



Hayat solemnly begins the video with a heartbreaking note, "I’m sure that like me, you have been watching the horrific pictures and footage coming out of the devastation being caused by the floods here. This is the worst disaster that Pakistan has ever experienced.

"Penny Appeal is now on the ground in the thirteen most affected areas, providing food, drinking water, and urgent aid to thousands, but this is only scratching the surface. Much more is needed and will be needed for a very long time," she further added.



Politicians, civilians and non-profit organizations raise funds for the rehabilitation of those displaced.



