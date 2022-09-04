'Stoned' Mike Tyson fails to remember having worked in Liger. Watch Video

Karan Johar produced Liger starred international boxer Mike Tyson, but the boxer failed to recall every part of the film.

In a recent podcast, visibly stoned Iron Mike is seen smoking pots. The interviewer is heard asking “I heard you are getting into comedy movies again?”, to which a dazed Mike looks visibly confused.

The interviewer then continues, “I read about it recently, you are doing some Bollywood movie,” Mike then says, “I don’t know. Tell me about it, read it back to me.”

Netizens had a field to the video. One user wrote, “Liger a comedy movie".

While, another user commented, “Movie so bad he forgot about it.”

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger with Mike Tyson featured in an extended cameo failed to bring the audience to the theatres while equally penned by the critics.