Taika Waititi rules out out of helming 'Thor 5': Report

Thor filmmaker will not be directing the next installment in the franchise

Thor filmmaker Taika Waititi is not returning to direct the fifth instalment of Thor, as per media reports.

Citing a well-placed source, the Giant Freaking Robot stated that the Thor: Ragnarok director was pushed out of directing for the fifth instalment due to mixed responses to Thor: Love and Thunder.

The source further confided that the Jojo Rabbit director is of the opinion that he will not be able to create the same magic with Thor 5 as he did with previous films.

Despite mixed reviews, Waititi's last Thor movie opened to a marvellous collection with the film grossing $747 million worldwide.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be arriving on Disney+ on September 8.