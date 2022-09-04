Shehnaaz Gill roots for Ranveer Singh's scandalous photoshoot

Shehnaaz Gill supports Ranveer Singh over his 'scandalous photoshoot'

Ranveer Singh was backed up by Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill for his scandalous photoshoot for Paper Magazine.

During a recent interview, Shehnaaz blushed when an interviewer asked her two cents on the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor’s photoshoot.

Responding to the question on what she would like to tell Ranveer if she got a chance, Shehnaaz blushingly said, “I never liked any of your posts on Instagram. That was the first post that I liked."

The five-times Filmfare award winner Ranveer received much heat for his scandalous photoshoot.

However, the actor received support from Bollywood A-list actors, including Alia Bhat, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

Reacting to the pictures, Vidya Balan also humorously said, “What's the problem? A man is doing it for the first time, let us also enjoy this.”

Shehnaaz, meanwhile, will be debuting with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor has another film in her kitty, titled 100% alongside John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi.