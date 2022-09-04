Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' gave industry hope: "We worked on it for 3 years"

Bollywood star Kiara Advani is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, emerging as the second-highest grossing Hindi film this year.

She rose to fame with the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani, and since then, the 29-year-old actress has never looked back.



In an interview with HELLO!Magazine, the Kabir Singh actress revealed, "We worked on it for three years, even during the pandemic. Everyone was happy with the result. It was incredible to be a part of a family comedy that also has an element of horror and was part of a well-known franchise."

She further added, "The film brought back audiences to theatres in large numbers and this year’s highest-grossing film has given the industry hope."

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara's latest released film, JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor was also a hit at the box office.

