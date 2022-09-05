NAPA to offer Music Diploma: Last day to Register Sept 12th

NAPA music diploma: registration process begins.

National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) Karachi, a perfect place to learn acting and music, is now offering music diploma courses.

The registration process has been started, and the last day to register is September 12th, 2022.

After you register, you will have to go through an audition phase that will begin on September 14th, 2022.

NAPA is providing people with a chance to learn music from the legends of the music industry, where you will get a chance to collaborate and create new music.

You will learn to understand music, cultivate it, give it life and then make it your own.

The music course is offering the following instruments: Sarangi, Tabla, Piano and Guitar.

This is an initiative taken to bring out talent from the society and provide them a platform to nourish and display their skills.