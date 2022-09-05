Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe at Mahesh Bhatt for not 'revealing his true name'

Kangana Ranaut slammed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for hiding his 'real name' in public due to his conversion to marry his second wife.

The Gangster actress shared several old clips of Raaz director on her Instagram stories where the actress captioned, “Mahesh ji casually and poetically inciting people for violence.”

Sharing another clip from the same video, she wrote, “I am told his (Mahesh Bhatt) real name is Aslam… he converted to marry his second wife (Soni Razdan)… it is a beautiful name, why hide it?”

Another clip shared by the 35 years old actress was also accompanied by a statement on Mahesh’s name, which read, “He must use his real name, not represent a certain religion when he has converted".

Meanwhile, the actress-filmmaker duo has a history of trading barbs. In 2020, the Dhaakad actress had leveled serious allegations of almost assaulting her amid her rejection of his daughter-directed (Pooja Bhatt) film Dhokha.

Further, Kangana had also taken a jibe at the filmmaker's daughter Alia Bhatt at the fore of his film release Gangubai Kathiawadi. Calling the 'wrong casting' is the biggest mistake of the film; she further took a veiled dig at the Brahmastra actress calling her 'daddy's angel' and her father, Mahesh 'movie mafia'.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kangana Ranaut made her debut with the Mahesh Bhatt-helmed Gangster, where the actress' performance widespread critical acclaim leading her to win many accolades, including the Filmfare award.