Karan Johar eyes the group chat of THESE star kids: Details inside

Karan Johar wanted to be in the group chat of Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor,and Navya Naveli Nanda to get out of the 'FOMO' mode.

The DDLJ filmmaker recently revealed this wish in front of their mothers, including Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey on Netflix's Fabolous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

The Ae Dil Ha Mushkil director kicked the ball saying, "Gauri you and I are aware of this you know, that Ananya, Suhana, Navya, and Shanaya are all on a group chat. And I have FOMO (fear of missing out) that I am not on this group."

Gauri Khan, rather shocked replied, "You want to be on this group chat," to which the filmmaker replied, "Yes."

While SRK's wife declared that Karan can't be a part of the group, he responded, "I really want to be on this group chat." Gauri complained back, "What is so great about them that we don't have?" to which Karan teased her by saying, "Been there, done that, bought a t-shirt, moved on. I want to hang with them."

Gauri shoots back, "How dare you, Karan, dump us and be in this group chat? Not speaking a word on our group chat. Busy wanting to dump us, and go on that."

Ananya Pandey, Bhavana's daughter was launched by Karan's Dharma Productions, while Shanaya Kapoor is also making her debut under the filmmaker's movie banner.

Lately, Karan Johar gained notoriety for introducing star kids to Bollywood. Many accused the filmmaker of promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry by ignoring raw talent.