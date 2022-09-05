Katrina Kaif hilarious response to Ali Bhatt 'suhaag raat' comment on Koffee with Karan is a must-watch

Actor Katrina Kaif responded to Alia Bhatt's 'no suhaag' comment with her alternate idea of 'suhaag din.'

On which, another new bride Katrina Kaif suggested, ‘It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din.' The KwK 7 host replied back, 'he absolutely loved the suggestion'.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal united in wedlock in December 2021 in a close family-and-friends-only wedding ceremony at a royal fort resort in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 at their residence with close friends and family. They are expecting their first child together.

Meantime, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be gearing up to appear in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Further, she will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be playing the lead role in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actor also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her kitty.