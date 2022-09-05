Katrina Kaif's sensational 'Kala Chashma' lyricist was a cop: Details inside

Katrina Kaif's global-hit item song Kala Chashma was written by a constable in Punjab Police named Amrik Singh Shera.



The head constable is a native of Talwandi Chaudhrian village near Jalandhar, and is over the moon that his song, which he wrote in 1990, has made it to Bollywood.

However, the policeman was clueless how his song came to feature in Bollywood.

“Two months ago, I got a call from a friend that ‘Kala Chashma’ was being played on a TV channel. I don’t know how I felt. I was happy but also shocked,” says Shera.

He told that around four months earlier, he was called by Angel Record Company based in Jalandhar to seek songs he had written.

“I was told that a Mumbai-based company needed my song to be played at the inauguration of a cement firm.

He signed the agreement and got only Rs 11,000 in return, he claimed. “I don’t know the name of the cement company. No one told me that the song would feature in a movie.”

But he holds no bad blood and stated that he has “no ill-feelings for anyone”.

His only complaint is that nobody invited him to the launch of the song.

“No one from the film industry called me to Mumbai during the music launch or screening of the film. I just wanted to go there and let everyone know that a person from a small village in Punjab has written the song,” he added.

Katrina Kaif-starrer Kala Chashma, a song from her 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho, has crossed 1 billion views across all videos on YouTube.