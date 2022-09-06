Karan Johar defends his 'heavy paychecks': 'I get what I deserved'

Filmmaker Karan Johar responded to criticisms on his frequent apperances and 'hefty paychecks' for reality shows as 'I get what I deserved'.

During a recent interview, the DDLJ director addressed criticism from some quarters about appearing on almost every show on television.

“My mother is an avid television watcher. So she gets very excited every time I do a show. She loves all these massive reality shows. She gets happier because she gets to know details beforehand, like who’s getting evicted.

“Information is power, and my mother is very happy with that,” the director added with a smile.





When the interviewer pressed upon the 50-year-old filmmaker about how he responds to people who slam his frequent appearances, Karan shot back, “The ones who are saying it are not there on screen na? So they must be feeling bad.”

Meanwhile, Ae Dil Ha Mushkil's director's 'hefty paychecks' often make for news for his service as a judge.

On which, KJo retorted, “How do you know how much I get?”

He then added that there is always a good reason for the money that one charges. “I don’t think anyone gets what they don’t deserve. No one has put a gun on their head. So whatever money I earn is for a reason,” he replied.

Besides, sitting on the judge seats on several shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, Hunarbaaz, and India’s Next Superstars, the producer-director also debuted as a host of Bigg Boss OTT.

When asked to choose a reality show he would like to take part in as a participant, he quickly named Jhalak.

He added, “I would be very happy doing the show. Rohit Shetty is amazing on Khatron Ke Khiladi, but if I had to do the show, I don’t think I would have come back with any of my joints in place.”