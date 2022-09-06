Producers slash Tiger Shroff's 'remuneration' to 50% amid continuous flops

Tiger Shroff is asked by the producers to cut his 'salary demands' to 50% as his movies are proving disaster at the box office.

The Heropanti actor was riding the wave of popularity before the pandemic with instant hit movies. Leading the actor to charge with a hike in his price.

Meanwhile, the Baaghi actor signed Ganapath for INR 35 crore, and also demanded INR 35 crores for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. While charged a whopping INR 45 crores for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

But post-pandemic proved to be a disaster for the 32-year-old actor, as his movies subsequently bombed at the box office.

Now producers are growing wary of the actor 'hefty payments' demands.

Citing a trade source, Bollywood Hungama learned that producers have told Tiger Shroff to cut his remuneration by 50 percent and bring it down to the range of INR. 17 to 20 crores per film.

"Times have changed and paid such a huge sum as upfront fees to Tiger didn't make sense to many producers. To support Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani on this multi-starrer, Tiger Shroff brought down his acting fees to Rs. 25 crores.

The source further told, "Not just him, Akshay Kumar and Ali Abbas Zafar too reduced their fees. The process of him signing the films has slowed down because most of the producers are not in sync with the amount that he is demanding."

Some other producers too, who are in talks with Tiger, are negotiating on his price, which ranges from Rs. 17 to 22 crores.

"It's a short-term thing. One hit and Tiger will roar again. It's just a matter of time before the industry realizes that 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. This is a lull phase for not just Tiger, but the entire industry. Everything will be back to normal once the films start working," the trade source concluded.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be gearing up to begin shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan next.