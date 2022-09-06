Throwback: Rakesh Roshan opened up on making Hrithik Roshan 'travel in taxis, autos, buses'

Rakesh Roshan discloses 'being hard' on Hrithik Roshan to make him a better actor.

The veteran filmmaker admitted to have been rough on him when he got him his first break as an assistant director.

Rakesh said, “After graduating from college, he (Hrithik) was selected to learn special effects abroad. But he chose to be here and started working with me on Karan Arjun.

“As an assistant director. I was very strict with him. I made sure he would not sit with us for lunches, dinners. He would not travel in my car. Instead, he would travel with the other ADs, in taxis, autos or buses.

Rakesh went on, “We would be having breakfast on the same table at home, but on the set, he was not my son, but just another assistant. He would have to share a room with three other people and have food with them. That’s the way I thought he would learn much better.”

The Krrish director also disclosed that 'ups and downs' of his son in his career helped him becoming a better actor.

“He (Hrithik) has worked really hard. I failed as an actor. But like any parent, I wanted my son to live my dreams. Hrithik has done the things I could not do in my life. He’s a superstar, he is idolised by so many across the world. But he’s my son and he makes me a proud father. He has had his ups and downs in his career and I feel it should always happen because that’s how he will learn from his mistakes,” he added.

Beside Karan Arjun, which has the combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan has also assisted Rakesh Roshan on Khel (1992) and Koyla (1997).

Ultimately, Hrithik Roshan had his debut with Roshan-directed Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The film also coincidently marked the debut of Ameesha Patel.